Strong's dedication to football and improved diet have drawn positive reviews ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Strong, a third-round pick in 2015, has underwhelmed through his first two NFL seasons, hauling in only 28 balls for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Such ineffectiveness resulted in Strong ceding snaps to rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller last season, but in an effort to improve his standing with the team, the third-year wideout altered his diet this offseason and now reportedly weighs just under 200 pounds. Additionally, Strong has spent extra time in the film room and put increased focus on improving his conditioning. Overall, that sharpened mindset has the Texans' coaching staff excited to see what's to come from Strong in 2017.