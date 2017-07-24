Texans' Jaelen Strong: Focused on improving in 2017
Strong's dedication to football and improved diet have drawn positive reviews ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Strong, a third-round pick in 2015, has underwhelmed through his first two NFL seasons, hauling in only 28 balls for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Such ineffectiveness resulted in Strong ceding snaps to rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller last season, but in an effort to improve his standing with the team, the third-year wideout altered his diet this offseason and now reportedly weighs just under 200 pounds. Additionally, Strong has spent extra time in the film room and put increased focus on improving his conditioning. Overall, that sharpened mindset has the Texans' coaching staff excited to see what's to come from Strong in 2017.
More News
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: WR coach sees possible red-zone threat•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Placed on IR•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Remains sidelined•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Returns to limited practice•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Officially inactive in Week 13 versus Packers•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Not expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...