Strong brought in both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.

The 23-year-old was on the receiving end of quarterback Tom Savage's only touchdown and now has three receptions over the first pair of exhibitions. Strong is currently slotted as a starting wideout alongside DeAndre Hopkins, although the eventual return to health of Will Fuller (collarbone) at some point around mid-season could eventually affect that standing. Strong will look to continue solidifying his current role when Houston battles the Saints next Saturday.

