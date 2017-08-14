Texans' Jaelen Strong: Importance within Texans offense growing
Strong has become a more important member of the Texans offense this season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Strong, who endured a disappointing, injury-plagued first couple seasons, rededicated himself this offseason, losing weight and focusing more on film study. With the help of that work, as well as injuries to fellow wideouts Will Fuller (collarbone) and Braxton Miller (ankle), Strong has received more reps lately, particularly with star teammate DeAndre Hopkins being rested. While it's encouraging to hear that the former third-rounder seems to be turning the corner in his career, he'll need to prove it during the regular season to gain the trust of fantasy owners.
