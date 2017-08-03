Texans' Jaelen Strong: Moves up with Fuller injury
Strong will be a candidate to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins after second-year wideout Will Fuller suffered a broken collarbone in Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Fuller is expected to miss up to three months.
The Texans have a bevy of wideouts in camp, but Fuller's replacement will come down to Strong or Braxton Miller or both. Each is a third-round draft selection, Strong in 2015 and Miller a year later. Neither receiver distinguished himself in 2016, so this should be viewed as a pretty even competition over the next few weeks. Strong has more experience, having played the position longer than Miller, who is entering just his third season overall playing wide receiver after making the transition from quarterback at Ohio State. We should get our a first read on the situation Aug. 9 when the Texans open the preseason with a game at Carolina.
