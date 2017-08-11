Texans' Jaelen Strong: One catch in preseason opener
Strong caught his lone target for 18 yards in Wednesday's 27-17 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Strong, who was one of 16 Texans to catch a pass Wednesday, started the game as part of a three-wideout set. Strong and DeAndre Hopkins started at wide receiver while Braxton MIller started in the slot. In the first game without Will Fuller (collarbone), neither Strong nor Miller stood out. Those two are considered the top candidates to start in place of Fuller when the regular season kicks off.
