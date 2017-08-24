Strong has been suspended for the first game of the 2017 regular season due to a violation of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Strong has already relayed his intentions of appealing the suspension, so there's still a chance he'll be able to suit up Week 1. A one-game suspension would certainly impact an already ailing corps of receivers with DeAndre Hopkins (hand) and Braxton Miller (ankle) dealing with minor injuries, while Will Fuller projects to return midseason due to a broken collarbone.