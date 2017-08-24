Strong has been suspended without pay for the first game of the upcoming regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, NFL.com reports.

Strong, whose appeal of the suspension was denied, is however, eligible to participate in all of the Texans' preseason practices and games leading up to Week 1. He will thus be be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, September 11. Strong's absence, albeit just for one game, is less than ideal for the Houston offense, with Will Fuller sidelined with a broken collarbone. Moreover, Braxton Miller is currently dealing with an ankle injury and top wideout DeAndre Hopkins has been affected of late by a hand issue.