Texans' Jaelen Strong: Released Monday
The Texans released Strong on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Strong returned from a one-game suspension and logged just 20 target-less snaps in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Texans. Unable to earn a key role even with Will Fuller (collarbone) and Bruce Ellington (concussion) both sidelined, Strong also isn't a key contributor on special teams, which likely sealed his fate. The 2015 third-round pick is left to look for a new team, while Braxton Miller appears locked in as the Texans' No. 2 receiver until Fuller returns.
