Texans' Jaelen Strong: Returning from suspension
Strong (suspension) will rejoin the Texans for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Strong missed an ugly Week 1 affair in which the Texans switched quarterbacks at halftime and didn't direct a single target to any wide receiver besides DeAndre Hopkins. As if that weren't bad enough, each of the team's three tight ends left the game with a concussion, as did reserve wideout Bruce Ellington. Strong could be busy in Week 2 out of necessity, though the same could've been said for Braxton Miller in Week 1, and yet he finished without a target on 63 snaps.
