Strong is expected to receive more playing time than expected against the Patriots on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Strong moves to the top of the depth chart as injuries to Braxton Miller (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hand) will keep them out of the game. They will join Will Fuller (collarbone) on the side watching the game. Strong showed some improvement in 2016 after the third-round draft pick got off on the wrong foot during his rookie 2015 season. The Texans aren't a very deep cast at wideout, so sustained health and continued development would make Strong a logical fill-in for Fuller, who's expected to miss the first half of the season.