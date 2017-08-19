Texans' Jaelen Strong: Tops wideout depth chart Saturday
Strong is expected to receive more playing time than expected against the Patriots on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Strong moves to the top of the depth chart as injuries to Braxton Miller (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hand) will keep them out of the game. They will join Will Fuller (collarbone) on the side watching the game. Strong showed some improvement in 2016 after the third-round draft pick got off on the wrong foot during his rookie 2015 season. The Texans aren't a very deep cast at wideout, so sustained health and continued development would make Strong a logical fill-in for Fuller, who's expected to miss the first half of the season.
More News
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Importance within Texans offense growing•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: One catch in preseason opener•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Moves up with Fuller injury•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Could become red-zone threat•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Focused on improving in 2017•
-
Texans' Jaelen Strong: Placed on IR•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...