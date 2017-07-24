Houston wide receivers coach John Perry envisions Strong operating as a red-zone threat, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I've been really impressed by what he's done. He's a bigger guy. That's what he has to do . The guy where you put the ball up as a bigger receiver and have him go up there and get it. I see him doing that for us," said Perry.

Strong has worked hard during the offseason, getting his weight a couple of ticks below 200 pounds. Entering training camp, he's fourth on the wideout depth chart but there's no reason Strong can't move ahead of Braxton Miller, particularly if he shows an ability to win those 50-50 balls to which coach Perry referred. But even if Strong moves up the depth chart, the greater question is what type of offense we'll see from the Texans. With an inexperienced quarterback -- whether that's Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson -- we expect to see an offensive game plan heavy on the running game.