Addae (Achilles) is day-to-day, and coach Bill O'Brien said he'd know more later in the week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Addae was clearly hampered by this injury during Saturday's wild-card win over the Bills, as he left the field limping at times and played just 35 percent of defensive snaps. It's unclear if he'll be able to play through the injury again, and his practice status will likely be watched closely. Even if Addae suits up, it's unlikely he logs a full snap count, so Mike Adams is due for another respectable workload.