Addae had a team-high 11 tackles in Sunday's 53-32 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

Addae, who is a backup at free safety, had 10 tackles in 35 snaps on defense and one more on special teams. It was a big day in the tackling department for the Texans secondary. In addition to their role supporting the run, members of the secondary had to guard against 46 pass attempts (32 completions) by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. Four of the team's top five tacklers were cornerbacks or safeties.

