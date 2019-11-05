Play

Addae recorded two solo tackles, one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Addae benefited from quarterback Gardner Minshew accumulating four turnovers. As long as Addae remains relegated to a backup role at free safety, of course, he won't warrant fantasy consideration in IDP formats.

