Addae tallied nine tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

Addae filled in as a starting strong safety while Justin Reid (concussion) was inactive, and he produced his highest tackle total since Week 5. Reid may return for Week 13's game against the Patriots, so Addae's IDP relevancy may be shortlived.

