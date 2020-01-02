Play

Addae (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff contest against the Bills.

Addae logged a trio of limited practices this week, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up to host the Bills on Saturday. If he were forced to miss any time, however, Mike Adams and A.J. Moore would be candidates to play increased roles on defense.

