Addae (Achilles) was limited during Tuesday's practice.

Although Addae is battling an injury, he expects he'll be ready for Saturday's wild-card playoff matchup against the Bills, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. The 29-year-old safety played 31 of a possible 62 defensive snap in this past Sunday's win over the Titans, and he registered seven tackles.

