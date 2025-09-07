Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the Texans will monitor a foot injury that Andrews picked up during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Andrews was carted off the field in the second half of Sunday's game with what was reported at the time as an ankle injury. He'll undergo further tests to determine the exact nature and severity of the injury, but it puts the 2023 fourth-rounder in jeopardy of missing the Texans' Week 2 clash against the Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 15. Jarrett Patterson would be the top candidate to start at center if Andrews is sidelined for an extended period of time.