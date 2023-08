Bates went 2-for-3 on extra-point kicks and produced two touchbacks in Thursday's preseason game against New England.

Bates got all the kicking opportunities Thursday, as Ka'imi Fairbairn never made it to the field. The rookie was wide right on his miss. Other than for salary, there isn't a football reason to replace Fairbairn, who was successful on 94 percent of his field goals last year and owns a 70 percent accuracy rate from 50 and beyond for his career.