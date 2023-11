Hansen (hand) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old suffered a broken hand during the Texans' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive this Sunday. Cory Littleton is expected to see an uptick in work in Houston's linebacker corps with Hansen missing time.