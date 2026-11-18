Hansen posted 12 tackles (four solo) during Houston's 27-24 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Hansen was on the field for 66 of the Texans' 68 defensive snaps (97.1 percent) during Sunday's loss. His 12 tackles tied a career high he set in Week 4 against the Cowboys, and he finished second on the Texans in tackles behind M.J. Stewart (14). Hansen's playing time has fluctuated this season, but he figures to see more consistent snaps on defense for as long as Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) is on injured reserve. Hansen will head into Thursday's AFC South tilt against the Colts with 51 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (including an interception) across nine regular-season games.