Hummel agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Terxans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hummel played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, collecting 18 tackles (nine solo) in his primarily special-teams campaign. The linebacker was only called to play more than two defensive snaps once, in the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, where he logged 28 defensive snaps on top of his 22 special-teams snaps. Hummel makes a strong special-teams addition with upside as a reserve linebacker for a dominant Texans defense.