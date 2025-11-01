Johnson (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable leading up to Week 9 against Denver.

Johnson, who was designated to return from the injured list earlier in the week, logged full practices Thursday and Friday. The fullback was considered as one option to fill in for tight end Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder), but that doesn't appear to be needed as Schultz logged a full practice Friday and is likely to play Sunday. Johnson has appeared in three games but does not have a carry over 40 snaps on offense. He's also a component on special teams, where he has one tackle and one blocked punt over 36 snaps.