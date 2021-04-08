Johnson signed a contract with the Texans on Thursday.
Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, having notched 44 tackles (22 solo) and 1.5 sacks across 16 games with the Vikings in 2020. He'll handle a key interior role along Houston's defensive line, though Maliek Collins stands to be ahead on the depth chart.
More News
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Career high in tackles•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Four tackles Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Listed as starting defensive tackle•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Logs 3.5 sacks on season•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Logs sack in win•
-
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson: Just one tackle Sunday•