Camp was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Eagles.

The second-year wideout was activated but did not play during Sunday's contest against Tennessee. However, with Nico Collins (groin) ruled out and Brandin Cooks expected to miss Thursday's game to personal reasons, Camp could stand to see the first target of his career. Expect Camp to slot in behind wide receivers Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Jalen Camp in this contest against the Eagles.