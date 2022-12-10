The Texans elevated Camp from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Camp will step up with top wideouts Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (foot) both ruled out Week 14. While the practice-squad receiver has only seen the field once so far this season, catching his lone target for seven yards over 14 offensive snaps Week 9, he'll likely vie with Amari Rodgers for a role as Houston's No. 3 receiver against Dallas. Since this is Camp's third elevation from the Texans' practice squad, he will now require a full spot on the active roster to suit up for the team again in 2022.