Camp caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 29-17 loss to Philadelphia in Week 9.

Both Camp (15 snaps) and Tyron Johnson (25 snaps, one target) were on the active roster with Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin) inactive, but neither wideout stood out. Cooks is expected to be ready for Week 10 against the Giants, so one of these two will likely be sitting.