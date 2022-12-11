Camp (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Camp, who was elevated to Houston's active roster from its practice squad Saturday, departed this weekend's matchup versus Dallas with an apparent oblique issue. With the second-year pro temporarily sidelined, along with the absences of fellow receivers Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot) and John Metchie (illness), the Texans are in line to move forward with Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers for the time being.