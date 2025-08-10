The Texans signed Mills to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Jaylen Reed (ankle) and Jimmie Ward (foot) all dealing with injuries, the Texans bolstered their safety depth by signing Mills on Sunday. Mills ended the 2024 regular season on the Jets' injured reserve due to a collarbone injury after logging 44 tackles (17 solo), six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble across nine games.