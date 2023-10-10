Pitre tallied 11 total tackles (seven solo), one pass deflection and one fumble recovery during the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons this Sunday.

Pitre was productive in his second game back from a chest injury that landed him in the hospital during Houston's Week 1 loss to Baltimore. The 24-year-old was the Texans' second-leading tackler this past Sunday, trailing only Henry To'oTo'o (12 tackles). Pitre seemed to be back at full health as well, playing on 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 2022 second-round pick led Houston in tackles last season and finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, so expect him to continue wreaking havoc for the Texans' defense.