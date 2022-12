Pitre racked up nine tackles (seven solo) and recorded an interception Saturday in a Week 16 win over the Titans.

Pitre led Houston in tackles in the victory, and he ended the contest by picking off Malik Willis' desperation heave into the end zone as time expired. Pitre has put together an outstanding rookie campaign, tallying 126 tackles, one sack and four interceptions. The tackle total leads all NFL safeties.