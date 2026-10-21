Pitre (shoulder) did not participate at the Texans' practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitre suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 versus the Titans, and he was forced to miss the team's Week 6 victory over Jacksonville as a result. The 27-year-old is still considered week-to-week according to head coach DeMeco Ryans, and he seems unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Pitre will have two more chances to return to practice this week, but if he can't go in Week 7, Tremon Smith would likely operate in a more prominent role again in Houston's secondary.