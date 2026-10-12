Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Pitre is "week-to-week" due to a left shoulder injury that he sustained in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pitre appeared to go down with the injury early in the fourth quarter and was spotted with his shoulder in a sling following the game. Though the Texans haven't officially ruled him out for next Sunday's contest against the Jaguars in London, the week-to-week label suggests that Pitre will most likely sit out that contest. Rookie fifth-round selection Kamari Ramsey saw an uptick in defensive snaps following Pitre's exit, and the former could operate as the Texans' slot corner in Week 6.