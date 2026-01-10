Pitre had 74 tackles, 12 passes defensed and four interceptions over 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Pitre, who played safety his first two seasons in the NFL, enjoyed another strong year as a nickel corner. In some ways, he's the key piece to the NFL's top-ranked defense, because he hits like a linebacker and can cover (88.1 coverage grade). The Texans can roll with a 4-2-5 alignment, as they often did in 2025, while not being vulnerable when offenses go big and try to run the ball on Houston. The team recognized Pitre's value prior to the 2025 season by locking him in for a three-year extension.