The Texans have big expectations for Pitre in his second pro season, John McClain of Sports Radio 610 reports.

The 2022 second-round pick will team up with veteran Jimmie Ward at the back of Houston's defense under new coach DeMeco Ryans, formerly the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Last year, Pitre led all defensive backs with 147 tackles and tied for fifth with five interceptions, though he also had a league-high 19 missed tackles. While unlikely to match his rookie-year production as part of a seemingly improved Houston defense, Pitre can afford to lose a chunk of his tackle opportunities and still provide a nice return for IDP drafters.