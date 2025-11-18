The Texans listed Pitre (concussion) as a limited practice participant on Monday's estimated report.

Pitre has missed the Texans' last two games while in the league's concussion protocol. Even if he were to log a full practice over the next two days, he would have to pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play against the Bills on Thursday. Myles Bryant will continue to operate in an expanded role in the Texans' secondary if Pitre is not cleared to play Week 12.