Pitre (chest) was released from the hospital Monday after being kept overnight for observation.
Pitre ended up in the hospital after he suffered a bruised lung and coughed up blood during Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens. The injury occurred after he took a knee to the chest from Lamar Jackson. It's still unclear though how much time, if any, the second-year-pro may miss moving forward and what his likely status is for Week 2 against the Colts.
