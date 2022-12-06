Pitre recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.

Pitre finished with nine more stops than the Texans' second-leading tackler Christian Kirksey. The starting safety had seen his playing time take a slight dip over the last six games, though he played every defensive snap for the first time since Week 5. Pitre is now just eight stops shy of reaching 100 tackles in his rookie season, and he should have a good chance to reach this mark if Houston's offense is unable to keep its defense off the field against Dallas in Week 14.