Pitre had 84 tackles, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 games in 2023.

Pitre had to adjust to new coaches and a new scheme in 2023 and didn't come near the 147 tackles he recorded as a rookie in 2022. He was even benched during the second half of the Week 16 game against the Browns. Despite the drop in tackles, Pitre earned better coverage grades during his second season, per Pro Football Focus. The 2022 second-round draft pick has two years remaining on his rookie deal and should return as a starter at safety.