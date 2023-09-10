Pitre (chest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Pitre recorded two solo tackles before exiting the game in the first half. With Jimmie Ward (hip) ruled out Friday, M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray are set for more snaps at safety for the rest of the contest.
More News
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Emerging as leader of defense•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Logs eight tackles in finale•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Removed with possible concussion•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Notches another do-it-all outing•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Collects fourth INT of season•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Posts double-digit tackles again•