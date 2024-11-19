Pitre recorded nine tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble during Monday's 34-10 win at Dallas.

Pitre came flying from the defensive backfield on a chaotic play early in the fourth quarter, smashing into left tackle Tyler Guyton as he tried to advance a Cooper Rush fumble. Guyton then became the second Dallas player to fumble that down, allowing defensive lineman Derek Barnett to scoop up the ball and rumble 28 yards into the end zone to make the score 27-10. Pitre is on the fringe of IDP consideration in some formats for a Week 12 tilt versus the Titans.