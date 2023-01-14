Pitre (concussion) recorded eight tackles before leaving Houston's 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.
Pitre led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions. The rookie second-round pick out of Baylor, who started the year strong but faded in the middle, resuscitated his season after being moved from strong to free safety. After the switch, Pitre recorded 71 tackles over the final six games. Given health, Pitre will have a starting spot on the back end in 2023.
