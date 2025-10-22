Pitre recorded nine total takcles (four solo) in Monday night's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

The Baylor product finished with the second-most tackles on the Texans' defense during Monday's loss, trailing Kamari Lassiter's 10-stop performance. Pitre has now tallied 31 total tackles and five passes defended, including three interceptions, through the Texans' first six games this season. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in the Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.