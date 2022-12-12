Pitre recorded a team-high 12 tackles and had two passes defensed in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Dallas in Week 14.

Pitre, who had a team-high 16 tackles the previous week, is thriving since he was moved from strong safety to free safety, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. He had a couple of pass breakups on jarring hits and a key third-and-goal stop to preserve Houston's slim lead at the time. The rookie safety began the year strong before hitting a midseason lull, but the shift to free safety has worked.