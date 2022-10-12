site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Nine tackles Week 5
Pitre logged nine tackles (seven solo) in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.
Pitre, the second-round pick out of Baylor, continued to make an impact for Houston's defense Week 5. The rookie played 73 of the team's snaps, along with fellow safety Jonathan Owens.
