Pitre collected 13 tackles (11 solo) and an interception during Sunday's 31-3 defeat versus the Jaguars.
Pitre continued to serve as Houston's most productive defender, finishing with a team high in tackles Week 17. The rookie second-rounder also grabbed one of the team's two interceptions when he picked off backup quarterback C.J. Beathard late in the third quarter. Pitre now leads the Texans in tackles (139), passes defended (eight) and interceptions (five) over 16 games. He has also logged double-digit tackles in all but one game since Week 13, and he'll look to finish the season strong Week 18 against Indianapolis.