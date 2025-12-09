Pitre logged six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over Kansas City in Week 14.

Pitre was prominent in the game which was dominated by Houston's defense. He was part of an effort that limited Travis Kelce (one catch, five targets, eight yards), who was a big reason why the Texans' 2024 season ended in the playoffs. Pitre also had the signature play of the game when he blew up Rashee Rice late in the third quarter. The cornerback followed that with an interception in the fourth quarter, one of three picks thrown by Kanas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion in Week 13, Pitre has nine tackles (five solo) and four passes defensed.