Pitre logged four tackles (three solo) and two interceptions during the Texans' 44-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Both of Pitre's interceptions off Cooper Rush came in the second half of Sunday's blowout win and resulted in 10 points for the Texans. Pitre is now up to three picks through the first five games of the regular season, which is tied with Kevin Byard and Kerby Joseph for second most in the NFL behind Devin Lloyd (four).