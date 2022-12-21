Pitre logged 13 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 30-24 overtime defeat against Kansas City.
Pitre logged at least 10 tackles for the third straight game and the fourth overall this season. The rookie has stepped up into a massively productive role since transitioning to free safety, though he failed to defend a pass for the first time in four games Week 15. Pitre's presence on every defensive snap for Houston should provide him an opportunity to log another prolific performance against Tennessee's rush-heavy offense Week 16.