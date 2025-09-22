Pitre had three tackles, one interception and three passes defensed in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Pitre followed the eyes of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and stepped in front of the receiver for a potentially momentum shifting interception in the fourth quarter. To that point, Houston's offense sputtered, but one play later, C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a 50-yard touchdown strike to knot the game at 10-10. Unfortunately for Houston, Collins lost a fumble later in the quarter as the team was driving for the go-ahead score. Pitre has 14 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception through the first three games.